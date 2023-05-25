Ostrobothnia | The power of wind power is severely limited in order to strengthen the transmission network

According to the grid company, wind power production may have to be reduced by up to 2,000 megawatts during the modification works. According to Fingrid, the “regional adaptation of electricity production” takes a total of several weeks during the summer and autumn.

Wind turbines powers have to be severely limited between summer and autumn so that the grid company Fingrid can carry out the necessary changes and strengthening of the transmission network.

In strong winds, the wind power production of the west coast, or in practice the region of Ostrobothnia, can sometimes be limited by up to 2,000 megawatts of what the power plants would otherwise produce, says Fingrid in its press release.

There are currently 5,700 megawatts of installed wind power capacity in Finland, and the number is growing rapidly. About 3,500 megawatts of this are on the west coast. In windy weather, all wind turbines in Finland have produced electricity with a maximum power of almost 4,500 megawatts.

Fingrid has to interrupt the transmission of electricity in the 400 kilovolt network due to construction work in certain areas. According to the grid company, it is necessary to limit the production of wind power during the interruptions in the entire west coast area, so that the stability of the electricity grid, i.e. the constant frequency, would not be jeopardized.

According to Fingrid, the restrictions will last for several weeks during the summer and autumn.

“We try to keep interruptions as short as possible. At the moment, there are three interruptions scheduled, and a single interruption lasts from a week to a few weeks”, the manager Tuomas Rauhala says.

The 400 kilovolt lines are large power lines visible in the terrain, which form the core of the electricity transmission grid.

Electrical system there must be a constant constant frequency of 50 hertz. Maintaining it is challenging in areas with abundant wind power, especially during transmission interruptions or other disturbances. The rapid growth of wind power makes maintaining the frequency challenging even under normal conditions.

The problems are related to the rectifier technology used by wind power plants, i.e. frequency converters, which are between the power plant’s generator and the grid. Wind turbines equipped with a rectifier do not produce inertia that maintains stability in the grid, in contrast to, for example, nuclear or hydropower plants containing heavy rotating generators.

According to Rauhala, there are discussions with the wind power companies about how to get the routers to support frequency stability with software changes. Fingrid also plans to install a synchronous compensator in Kalajoki, i.e. a large rotating pacing machine whose sole function is to generate inertia in the grid.

West Coast the modification and reinforcement work on the main grid is precisely related to the strong growth of wind power. In April, Fingrid even announced that it would suspend the connection of new wind turbines to the grid on the west coast for the time being, until investments to strengthen the grid can be made.

However, the already agreed power plant projects will be implemented. With them, the amount of wind power on the west coast will increase from the current approximately 3,500 megawatts to approximately 5,000 megawatts by the end of 2024.

Major network reinforcement works will not be completed until 2025. After that, more wind turbines can be built on the west coast as well.

Correction 25.5. at 12:45 p.m.: Contrary to what the article first read, there are three scheduled interruptions, not four.