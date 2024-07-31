Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Ostrobothnia | The police are asking for observations about the man in Ostrobothnia

July 31, 2024
in World Europe
Ostrobothnia | The police are asking for observations about the man in Ostrobothnia
The police have not said whether the man is suspected of any crime.

Ostrobothnia police asking for observations Leif Lindeman about the whereabouts and movements of a man named

Observations and tips can be reported by email [email protected] or to the tip number 0295 415 501.

The police have released a picture of Lindeman to identify the man, but in their announcement, they do not say whether he is suspected of any crime.

HS did not reach the Ostrobothnia Police Department on Wednesday to comment on whether the police report is related to the restaurant shooting that took place in Seinäjoki on Saturday. Nor the head of the investigation of the case Markku Kaperia not reached.

On Seinäjoki restaurant In the shooting incident in Härmän Häjy on Saturday evening, five people were injured, three of them seriously.

Three men so far has been captured with probable cause as a suspect in relation to the incident.

