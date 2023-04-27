Ostia, theft in the Bonelli (Verdi) house: jewels and money left, only the dossiers on clans and neo-fascists stolen

“I confess that this intrusion continues to worry me”. To say it is Angelo Bonelli, deputy and spokesman for the Greens, speaking of the theft suffered almost a month ago in his home in Ostia. “Certainly”, Bonelli tells Corriere della Sera, it was not a matter of “common thieves”.

“I was outside Rome that day, evidently they were well informed. There was no break-in and no fingerprints were found”, explains Bonelli, recalling that only two folders were taken from him.

“The precious few I have at home, a watch, some gold pens, silver coins and a few bracelets, I left them scattered on the bed, after having taken them out of a piece of furniture”. One of the two folders that disappeared “gathered the most recent complaints”. Among these, “the complaints presented by me against CasaPound and Forza Nuova, those, numerous, on the infiltration of the underworld in the commerce and in the bathing establishments of Ostia, and one on the Cospito case”. A second folder, on the other hand, had “purely sentimental value” and contained the papers from when the deputy’s father enlisted in the carabinieri. In addition to the folders, “the bronze medal that Pope Wojtyla gave me when I was councilor of the Lazio Region” has also disappeared.

“I confess that this intrusion continues to give me concern but, beyond the private fact, the problem is the context that is emerging: the criminality of Ostia, which thought it was defeated with the arrests of the DDA, is raising its head again”, underlines Bonelli. The reference is to the recent statements by Roberto Spada, already sentenced for the masthead to the journalist Daniele Piervincenzi and awaiting the ruling of the Cassation on the 10-year sentence for mafia-type association. The leading exponent of the Ostia clan showed himself smiling on social media after the notification for the eviction of a social housing that he has allegedly been occupying illegally since 2006. “I reassure those who love us, I know there are many of you,” he said on Facebook .

“The occupation of public apartments to the detriment of those in need is a central issue. It is unacceptable that when someone like Roberto Spada leaves prison, waiting for the Cassation, someone in Ostia celebrates with fireworks. The institutions should ask themselves: how could we allow him to have been quiet for 17 years? And this doesn’t just concern him, because the Spadas in Nuova Ostia have a ramified presence and interests in sectors such as usury, racketeering, drugs”, says Bonelli, who announced as his first request to the anti-mafia commission, when he takes office, that “of opening a fact-finding investigation into the penetration of organized crime in Ostia, starting with the presence of criminal families in the management of social housing. I will also propose hearing the prefect, the questore and the heads of the district anti-mafia directorate, to understand what, from their point of view, are the things to do immediately “.