Enraged dad damages Ostia’s emergency room: “Why don’t you visit my daughter?”

He damaged the emergency room because, according to him, the doctors weren’t taking care of it Daughter hit by a sickness. Yet another episode of aggression to the detriment of staff and health care facilities, it took place yesterday at the Giovan Battista Grassi hospital in Hostwhere a 41-year-old man hit the glass partition of the reception desk with his fist, damaging it slightly, and temporarily blocked the public service.



According to the information learned, the father and daughter had arrived at the hospital because she was feeling unwell. Once you get to the emergency room, you have to wait your turn, but the man went into a rage, demanding that his daughter be examined immediately. Fortunately, this gesture did not have a direct impact on the personnel present.

The hospital supervisors immediately called the Single Emergency Number 112, explaining what had happened and asking for the intervention of the Carabinieri. A military patrol from the Ostia station arrived on the spot in a short time, but the man with his daughter left before the police arrived. Police are still trying to trace the man’s identity.

