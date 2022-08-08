A quarrel between bathers, which broke out around 4 pm today in a historic establishment on the Paolo Toscanelli seafront in Ostia, Rome, ended with a man, an Egyptian, wounded in the abdomen with a sharp object, perhaps a screwdriver.

On the spot the carabinieri who listened to more people, present at the time of the fight, and who are now investigating in search of the person responsible. The injured man, rescued by 118 and brought to the Grassi emergency room in red code, is in serious condition.