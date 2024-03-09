pictures

The soldiers of the Port Authority of Rome rescued a 65-year-old man following the sinking of a yacht off the coast of Ostia. The man was taking the vessel from the port of Fiumara to that of Circeo, a few moments after the SOS was broadcast, the CP 381 and 386 patrol boats of the Rome coast guard reached the coordinates. The point where the yacht sank is located a few miles from the coast near the beach, Tibidabo Beach, and due to adverse weather conditions it has not yet been possible for the owner to recover the wreck. It cannot be ruled out that the accident may have occurred due to a leak in the hull through which the vessel took on water in the engine compartment. The area, as the crow flies corresponding to the first gate, is constantly monitored by patrol boats to check for any fuel leaks from the yacht



