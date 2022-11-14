A bone-saving drug that on the one hand increases the formation of new bone tissue and on the other hand reduces its resorption. On the one hand, it stimulates osteoblasts, the ‘friendly’ cells that give bone mass; on the other hand, it inhibits the ‘enemy’ cells that take it away, the osteoclasts. It’s the monoclonal antibody romosozumab, developed by the Belgian UCB in collaboration with the American Amgen, which obtained reimbursement from the Italian drug agency Aifa for the treatment of severe osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of fracture. “A unique osteo-regulatory therapy”, explain the experts who today in Milan presented “the first novelty in the treatment of osteoporosis after 15 years”, proposing “a new paradigm against fragility fractures: the approach sequential “.

If today anti-osteoporosis drugs are classified into anabolic, those that stimulate osteoblasts, and anti-resorbitives, those that reduce the activity of osteoclasts, “romosozumab represents an absolute novelty in this panorama – he says. Maurizio Rossini, full professor of rheumatology at the University of Verona, director of the rheumatology unit of the integrated university hospital of the Venetian city -. In fact, it blocks sclerostin, a protein produced by the body “, which regulates bone density turnover because” it inhibits the activity of osteoblasts and at the same time stimulates osteoclasts. “By binding and requisitioning the sclerostin, romosozumab does the opposite, functioning as a “bone builder”, that is, as a bone builder: “In a year it manages to increase bone mass as much as other drugs can only do after at least 5 years“, emphasizes the specialist.

“The registration studies – he recalls – have shown that one year of romosozumab treatment reduces the risk of fragility vertebral fractures by 70%“and beyond, almost” double compared to the gold standard alendronate “. Not only that:” The so-called sequential therapeutic strategy, which involves a year of romosozumab followed by an anti-resorptive treatment with diphosphonates or denosumab, allows to obtain results in 2 years which would currently take 7 years “. (continued)