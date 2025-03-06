Osteopenia defines an abnormal bone density but not as low that it can be defined as osteoporosis. In fact, there are medical sources that consider the term in disuse. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), osteopenia is defined by bone densitometry with a T -1 A -2,5 score. If osteopenia is not treated following medical recommendations, osteoporosis can be developed. Women are more likely to present osteopenia from the age of 30 than men.

Continue reading …

#Osteopenia #detect #prevent