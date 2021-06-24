Osteopath health profession established. This is what is stated in the note from the Council of Ministers, which met in the morning. “The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the President Mario Draghi and the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, approved, pursuant to Article 7, paragraph 2, of Law No. 3 of 11 January 2018, the transposition of the agreement between the Government, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano concerning the institution of the health profession of the osteopath, sanctioned on 5 November 2020 (rep. Acts no. 185 / CSR), amended by an act of the Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano on 23 November 2020 (deeds no. 190 / CSR) “, reads the note.





Specifically, “the agreement describes the identification of the figure and profile of the osteopath, the areas of activity and competence and the operational context. In particular, the field of intervention of the qualified professional is defined, the evaluation activities are described and the operating methods of the processing, the structures where the professional activity takes place are identified. In addition, the determination of the criteria for evaluating professional experience, as well as the criteria for the recognition of the equivalence of previous qualifications to the instituting degree in osteopathy. The provision will be adopted by decree of the President of the Republic “.

“Today we are living a historic day, which Italian osteopaths have been waiting for a long time”, declared Paola Sciomachen, president of the Register of Osteopaths of Italy (Roi), underlining that the Dpr “represents the completion of a path expected by the entire category from over 3 years “.

“The adoption of this first decree – continues Sciomachen – is a crucial step for the implementation of Law 3/2018 and represents an important recognition of our profession. We now look forward to the signature of the President of the Republic and its publication in the Official Journal. Official. This milestone is a great victory for the whole category that has never stopped fighting despite the many difficulties “, highlights the president of Roi. “Our professionals have shown trust and patience even in recent months, when the pandemic has made even more serious the situation of regulatory limbo we have experienced and which now – he hopes – we hope to have definitively left behind”.

“The achievement of this objective, which establishes the identity of osteopaths – adds Sciomachen – leaves room for an equally important issue, that of training and related equivalences. The ROI remains at the disposal of the Government and the relevant ministries to provide all the support that will be deemed necessary, as has been done in past years. Our hope is to be able to quickly take the last steps of our long path that will lead osteopathy to fully fulfill its role among the health professions by making available the skills that are proper to the service of citizens “.

“With today’s Council of Ministers, the Government’s path to establish the osteopath health profession is completed. It is an important moment for many professionals and for those citizens who need their services”, announced on Facebook. Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza.