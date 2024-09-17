Osteopath cracks host’s neck, Andrea Vianello’s complaint

Last week at One morning an osteopath cracked the neck of host Massimiliano Ossini, causing disappointment to journalist and presenter Andrea Vianello.

The former host of Raitre sends me And Agorain fact, he wrote on his profile Twitter: “This morning at One morning an osteopath ‘cracked’ the host’s neck live. The same maneuver that caused me 5 years ago, according to the doctors, carotid dissection and a stroke, as I have recounted and written publicly several times. Extremely serious and dangerous”.

In February 2019, in fact, Andrea Vianello suffered a stroke that left him speechless for a long time: “I couldn’t speak anymore: I could only scream – he said in an interview with Vanity Fair – My luck was my wife’s lucidity, who immediately understood the gravity of the situation and called for help. When I woke up from the operation, which I knew was so risky, I was happy to be alive. But I didn’t speak: I was lost, like a child, and I had the terrible feeling of being looked at as if I were a person who didn’t understand”.

“I no longer wanted to be seen by anyone, I was afraid they would look at me like a monster. The words were prisoners of my brain, and I, who had identified myself as a man of words, had the feeling that everything was over. But it wasn’t like that: it takes time and it takes the right people.”