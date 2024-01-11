Injectable biomaterials that encapsulate stem cells and stimulated with ultrasound allow the regeneration of articular cartilage, effective against osteoarthritis, a pathology that afflicts millions of people in the world and involves a progressive degeneration of the cartilage and surrounding tissues, producing reduced mobility, chronic pain and a significant decrease in the quality of life. This is what researchers from the Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa, in collaboration with the Irccs Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute and others, have successfully tested – as part of the Admaiora project financed by the Horizon 2020 research and innovation program of the European Union. national and international partners, in a study published in the journal 'Acs Nano'

At the moment – explains a note – there are no effective treatments for osteoarthritis, with the only 'weapon' represented by the implantation of a hip or knee prosthesis, an invasive operation and not without complications. In this research, an innovative biomaterial was developed capable of encapsulating stem cells deriving from adipose tissue, taken from the patient in a minimally invasive way through liposuction and subsequent tissue processing.

This biomaterial is easily injectable into the joint and contains nanomaterials responsive to ultrasound. When stimulated externally by ultrasound (a safe and non-invasive technology), using well-tuned parameters, these nanomaterials develop electrical charges that promote the differentiation of stem cells into mature cartilage tissue. Furthermore, this same stimulus significantly lowers inflammatory levels, an important aspect, as osteoarthritis is a pathology in which chronic inflammation plays a primary role.

“The results obtained in this study demonstrate the effectiveness of this therapeutic paradigm in vitro, using human cells, and the safety of this approach at a preclinical level” declares Leonardo Ricotti, head of the 'Regenerative Technologies Lab' of the School's BioRobotics Institute Superior Sant'Anna. “Preclinical efficacy tests are currently underway, which will end in the next few months, after which we will aim for patient translation. This step will require further future funding, which is currently not available, but which we are already looking for.”

“There are many people affected by this pathology who have contacted us and who hope for the results of this research to improve their quality of life” continues Ricotti. “This is a further incentive for us to do our best, continuing with research at aim of providing them with a new possible therapy in the coming years.”

“The encouraging results achieved so far with these preclinical studies – underlines Gina Lisignoli, researcher at the Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute – were only possible thanks to a continuous collaboration between the biological and clinical skills of the Rizzoli professionals, in the field of cartilaginous tissue regeneration, combined to the more technological engineering ones of the Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies. The union of intentions, skills and the continuous exchange of information was the keystone that allowed us to face the difficulties during the project, allowing us to find adequate solutions. Only thanks to the continuous sharing of data was it possible to reach this first important goal and now we hope to be able to continue this path to offer a new possibility of treatment to patients”.