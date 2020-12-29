OSSSC Recruitment 2020: The Odisha Subordinate Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited applications from qualified and interested candidates for the recruitment of about 1300 posts of Nursing Officer and Formacist and Radiographer. Notifications for recruitment of various posts have been issued on the website of the Commission, www.osssc.gov.in, issued by OSSSC on 28 December 2020.

Applications have been invited to fill around 1300 posts in 5 recruitment notifications issued on the website of Odisha Subordinate Selection Commission, out of which 266 posts of Nursing Officer, 521 posts of Radiographer, (246 + 255) 501 of Pharmacist Posts are vacant.

Important dates of recruitment:

Online registration start date – 07-01-2021

Last date for online registration – 30-01-2021

Date of submission of online examination fee – 07-01-2021

Last date for submission of online examination fee-30-01-2021

Online submission of online application – 07 January to 06 February 2021

educational qualification : Educational qualifications are different for different posts, so before going to the candidates, go to osssc.gov.in and see the entire recruitment advertisement.

pay scale –

Radiographer and Pharmacist – 25500 to 81100 Rupees.

Age limit – 21 to 32 years

Recruitment Advertisement –

OSSSC Pharmacist Rectuitment Notification

OSSSC Radiographer Rectuitment Notification

OSSSC Nursing Officer Rectuitment Notification

Website – www.osssc.gov.in