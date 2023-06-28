Culiacán, Sin.- To a packed theater and thunderous applause, the Sinaloa Symphony Orchestra of the Arts closed the Spring-Summer Season 2023, after a series of successful presentations throughout the first months of the year. Under the direction of the teacher Jacob Tapiathe OSSLA delighted the public with the concert “Symphonic Sinaloa” This Tuesday, June 27, at 7:30 p.m., at the Lince Theater facilities of the Universidad Autónoma de Occidente.

Sinaloan night

With the purpose of honoring the best of Sinaloan music, the OSSLA presented a spectacular program made up of ranchera songs, corridos, chotises, foxtros, sones and waltzes.

During the concert, songs such as “The willow and the palm tree”, “The sorrel and the Rocío”, “La india bonita”, “El niño perdido” and ”Brisas de Mocorito“, beloved classics of music and that to the sound of the instruments of flutes, violins, cellos and trombones evoked feelings of nostalgia and emotion among those present.

One of the most anticipated moments of the night undoubtedly came during the performance of “The Sinaloan”, in which OSSLA showed the great talent that all its members have and the magic they can create together on stage. Not a single person in the audience could hide their emotion after hearing the much-loved song.

After a season that stood out for its spectacular programs based on the works of music legends such as John Williams and Leonard Bernsteinclosing the season honoring the great creators of the state was undoubtedly a very significant gesture on the part of OSSLA and another of the reasons why they managed to say goodbye (momentarily) to the stages with their heads held high.