“The 6th report represents an extraordinary moment in the history of Ossfor (Orphan Medicines Observatory), which ranks as a single point of reference in the generation of data in the world of rare diseases and orphan drugs. A dichotomous situation emerges from the report, with a high availability of drugs, very rapid approval times and important research commitments, but different access times from one region to another that generate inequity: health policies must go in the direction of reducing these unacceptable differences”.