Of Chiara Daina

The results of the new OsservaSalute Report. Chronic diseases are increasing and prevention is not improving: there is a risk of colliding with an under-funded health system and an increasingly aging population

The health of Italians is increasingly in the balance, affected by incorrect lifestyles and poor prevention

, as well as by an unstoppable aging of the population and an increase in chronic diseases. All of us risk entering a collision course with an increasingly fragile and under-funded health system, especially if you compare it with the health systems of the European Union. what emerges from new Report of the National Observatory on Health in the Italian Regions (OsservaSalute)presented today in Rome, now in its 20th edition.

Sustainability is the priority for guaranteeing a future for the National Health Service, underlines Alessandro Solipaca, scientific director of the Report Watchhealth of the Catholic University of Rome, the 20th edition of which was presented today. Growing ageing of the Italian population correlates to a exponential increase in chronic diseases and therefore of the demand for health, which requires ever greater funding for public health.

Sanitary emergency Today there are about 14 million over 65s and they already represent 23.9% of the population. While in 2035, according to forecasts, there will be 19 million, equal to 30.2%, and expenditure on territorial assistance will grow by 13.9% compared to 2021. Total health expenditure, however, is estimated to reach 145 billion continues the scientific director. In 2050, the Osservasalute report recalls, the average age of Italian citizens will reach 50.6 years against 46.2 in 2022, even if the overall number of inhabitants will decrease from the current 59.2 million to 54.2, slightly offsetting the pressure on health services by frail elderly people, observes Solipaca.

In Italy you run the risk of having a perfect stormthat is, on the one hand, the increase in risk factors for various diseases linked both to the demographics of the population and to epidemiology with a significant increase in chronic diseases – he underlines Walter Ricciardidirector of Osservasalute and full professor of general and applied hygiene at the Catholic University – and on the other the strong deterioration of a National Health Service which is less and less able to guarantee even essential services. Waiting lists are getting longer, while i Emergency room they are increasingly crowded and increasingly late, in spite of themselves, in giving timely answers to citizens. See also Returning to life after a cancer diagnosis is now possible

It must health and sanitation become a priority for decision makers – adds Ricciardi -, which at the moment is not. The population also needs to become more aware of this health emergency, because very often citizens only become aware of this lack of assistance when they have a health problem. It should try to guarantee the largest public work in the country, which is the National Health Service, adequate funding and support in all Italian regions. To avoid second-class citizens and second-class citizens.

Resources

The increase of more than 5% of the National Health Fund that there was in 2



020 (from 114.4 billion to 120.5), to deal with the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, which has become fully operational and for 2023 the loan amounts to 128.2 billion. Overall, public health expenditure (which takes into account additional revenue from the regions) recorded in 2022 amounted to 131 billion, equal to 6.8 of GDP. Considering the



the given of Italian spending in 2020 (122 billion)in in relation to the European Union average, at purchasing power parity, it remained lower both in terms of per capita value (2,609 euros against 3,269) and in relation to GDP (9.6% against 10.9%).

The relationship with GDP is actually an allocative indicator rather than an indicator of available resources and, consequently, of the quality of the service offered. It should also be taken into account that there are different health management systems in the various countries – Solipaca points out -. To understand this, the Campania Region has a per capita expenditure of around 2,000 euros per year against a national average of 2,149, while it has an expenditure-to-GDP ratio of 10.2% against the Italian average of 7.13%. See also How Domestic Violence Affects Your Overall Health

Territorial assistance The strengthening of territorial assistance, as foreseen by mission 6 of the Pnnr, will be the decisive challenge to protect the sustainability of the National Health Service. The Osservasalute 2022 report documents that in 2021 they were provided 23.6 million first specialist visits (of which two-thirds prescribed by a general practitioner), a number lower than the pre-pandemic year (26.7 million specialist visits in 2019). While the control ones amounted to 25.2 million (of which about 58% prescribed by a specialist doctor) against about 32 million in 2019.

Focusing on prevention is an absolute priority to ensure the sustainability of public health. By improving, for example, adherence to national screening programs for the prevention and early diagnosis of cancer. During the toughest months of the Covid health emergency there was a reduction in the offer of screenings, which translated into lower participation by citizens.

The crisis caused by the pandemic and the collateral damage According to the Passi surveillance system of the Istituto Superiore di Sanit, in 2020-2021 47% of women underwent screening for cervical cancer by adhering to the ASL invitation and 30% performed the test on their own initiative . Mammography coverage was 70%, of which 20.8 carried out on a spontaneous basis. Finally, that of colorectal screening stops at 44%, of which 35.9% in the context of programs organized by the local health authorities.

The healthcare sector is struggling to emerge from the crisis generated by the pandemic. We are not yet able to establish what “collateral damage” to the health of Italians the health emergency has caused – says Solipaca -. What is certain is that there will not be a substantial increase in the ordinary funding of the National Health Service by the State, as evidenced by the allocation envisaged in the Economic and Financial Document 20323 approved by the Government which provides, for 2025, for 135 billion euros and , for 2026, of 138 billion euros. These are allocations that leave the share of national wealth allocated to public health substantially unchanged, equal to 6.2% of GDP. See also In Italy 6 out of 10 avoidable deaths among under 75, more among men

In the meantime hospital beds they went from 3.4 per thousand inhabitants in 2019 to 3.9 in 2021. And the process of de-hospitalization continued, to favor the decongestion of the wards and the reduction of healthcare costs as well as the reduction of morbidity linked to prolonged hospital stays : Hospitalizations decreased by 48% between 2019 and 2021.

Lifestyles (wrong) Our right to health, however, goes hand in hand with our duty to maintain good health. But the Italians don’t seem to care too much about it. Given that nearly six million adults are obese (more than one in ten) and 46% of children up to 18 years of age are overweight. Among the obese, diabetes affects 15.5% of cases. Furthermore, just 34.5% of the population practiced physical activity from the age of 3 upwards (about 20.1 million), of which almost 11% play sports occasionally and not on a regular basis. Almost 10 million citizens (19% of the total) smoke. And depression seems to plague us to a greater extent: between 2017 and 2021, antidepressant prescriptions grew by 10.4%