Next week, the United States intends to end the international ban it imposed on flights of military Osprey aircraft following a fatal crash off the coast of southwestern Japan last November. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved plans to resume Osprey operations during a meeting on Friday.

Last November, a US military plane, a CV-22 Osprey, crashed off Yakushima Island during a routine training exercise. The crash, which killed eight soldiers, was the deadliest for an American-made Osprey aircraft, which takes off like a helicopter but is much faster, since it appeared in 2007.