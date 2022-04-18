Ospedaletti-Galeotti were the 6 kilos of biscuits, hot chocolate and cups purchased, with the money of the Municipality, for the Halloween party in 2017. Four and a half years later, the person in charge of that expense, the bursar of the Municipality of Ospedaletti Andrea Sacchetti, 56, was sentenced by the Ligurian section of the Court of Auditors to refund the sum – 237.60 euros – to the entity on which it depends.

