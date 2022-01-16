Osorio vs. Osaka: date and time of the match in Australia

The Colombian women Maria Camila Osorio will face in his debut at the Open Australia to the current champion and former number one in the world, the Japanese Naomi Osaka.

(You may be interested: Cabal and Farah already have rivals for the debut in Australia)

After the expectation due to the situation of Novak Djokovic, which delayed the definition of the schedules until the early hours of this Sunday, the Colombian’s schedule was finally known.

The organization of the tournament defined that this match, corresponding to the first round of the women’s draw, will be played this Sunday at the Rod Laver stadium, in the second round.

In other words, Osorio’s match against Osaka will be played around 8:30 pm, Colombian time.

(Also read: Camila Osorio: ‘In Australia every game is going to be a final’)

🚨 THERE IS SCHEDULE 🚨 Camila Osorio will play 🇯🇵 Naomi Osaka in the second round at Rod Laver Arena. It will be today Sunday at approximately 8:30 pm Colombia time.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/8kX2ztQztl – Fedecoltenis (@fedecoltenis) January 16, 2022

Despite finishing his 2021 on a high note, Osorio ended his season early, missing several hard court tournaments to recover and improve his physical condition with a view to the season that starts.

“This preseason was very good, it helped me a lot to focus on aspects that I wanted to work on, that I am still improving. We are going well and on the right track”, Osorio told EL TIEMPO from Melbourne, where the first grand slam of the year is being played.

SPORTS