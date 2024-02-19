Juan Carlos Osorio is experiencing its first turbulence in the Athletico Paranaense. means of Brazil They have come out to criticize the Colombian coach for the rotations he applies in each game and for some gestures that went viral to the fans of the Coritiba.

The team trained by Juan Carlos Osorio is doing a Paranaense Tournament standout: they are undefeated in ten games after six wins and four draws.

However, criticism has begun from a certain sector of the Brazilian press for the constant changes that the DT makes to the payroll. The accusations increased after the 1-1 draw against Coritiba, game in which Osorio He had a clash with the local fans.

A video went viral on social networks in which it is observed Juan Carlos Osorio sending what would be kisses to the crooked Coritiba, something that was taken as a provocation from the experienced coach who received several insults during the course of the match.

“I didn't provoke it. On the contrary. Some offended and insulted me, so I responded. I'm sure if I met him on the street I wouldn't do that, so why does it have to be like that here? Can you say it all, insults? Brazilian football has to take care of this. It's not me. I'm passing through, I can leave tomorrow,” were the Colombian's words at a press conference.

On the other hand, Osorio He fueled the controversy with his statements to the media in which he criticized football in a certain way. Brazil and stated that the show was 'poor'.

“I get very sad. This cannot be a reflection of Brazilian football. Very bad, very poor, very weak. It is impossible that two first division teams, Coritiba and Athletico, believe in elaborate football, like Arsenal and Brighton do,” he said.

“I speak for my work and not for the other coach. I respect. For my team it is impossible to play good football without making 10 or 15 passes in the opposite field. Impossible, ugly, weak. We have to work and train every day, emphasize and convince them of the idea. Like Brazil in '82, Toninho Cerezo, Falcão, Júnior. Pass, control. Very poor and sad. “I take full responsibility,” added the 62-year-old coach.

Juan Carlos Osorio, coach of América de Cali. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

