Riyadh (dpa)

Juan Carlos Osorio, coach of the first football team at the Egyptian club Zamalek, confirmed that facing the Saudi victory in the third and last round of the group stage matches in the King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs will be strong and difficult.

Osorio said in the press conference held today to talk about tomorrow’s match, that his team deserved to win against the Saudi youth in the match that Zamalek lost 0-1 in the second round.

He added, “We will face Al-Nassr, which is a big name in the group, and a strong and great competitor that has world-class players. A team that has very great potential financially, unlike Zamalek, which is going through bad conditions.”

He continued: «The competitor, which is the Saudi victory, includes players who belonged to the best teams in the world, and it is a difficult match, but I am happy to be in competitions with such strength and difficulty, and we deserved to win against the youth».

Zamalek will meet with Al-Nasr Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening in the third and last round of the third group matches in the Arab Championship hosted by Saudi Arabia, while the other match in the group brings together Al-Shabab and the Tunisian Monastir Union.

Al-Nasr leads the group with four points, followed by Al-Shabab with the same balance, while Zamalek ranks third with three points, followed by Al-Ittihad Monastir without a balance.