He Broad Front for Mexico It seems that it will not even reach the records, today at 10:00 p.m. in the center, the Organizing Committee has a conference at the Hotel Marquis Reforma to publicize the call, but in recent days six applicants have already dropped out of the race to the presidency of the opposition and they tell us that they are still missing. It is not a minor thing, the candidates who have dropped out of the race for the presidential candidacy of the Broad Front for Mexico, have been the senators, Claudia Ruiz and Lilly Téllez, as well as the former governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat. Yesterday afternoon Enrique de la Madrid was expected to do the same, but they managed to convince him to stay.

We have information that today at 1:00 p.m. in Mexico City, at the Camino Real hotel in Polanco, senator will be leading a press conference Miguel Angel Osorio Chongunofficially we have been told that he could give the announcement of his resigns from the PRI.

In case there are no last-minute changes, during the course of today it will be known if the former Secretary of the Interior and former coordinator of the PRI senators leaves the party.

The possibility of Osorio Chong renouncing the tricolor is definitely very high, because he has had strong disagreements with the current national leader, Alito Moreno.

The version that together with Osorio Chong would be announcing their resignation from the PRI, more senators also sounds strong, among the names mentioned are Eruviel Ávila and Nuvia Mayorga. In the information that comes to us from the capital of the country, they mention Claudia Ruiz Massieu, but we see it as difficult, better to wait.

If the resignations of these heavyweights are confirmed, it would be a tremendous blow to the party and the sinking of the tricolor ship is more than evident. A story similar to that of Sinaloa, where the rout left a completely hollow party without the great leaders, so be very attentive.

Outstanding. That the contingent of sinaloa who participated in the celebration of the Fifth Anniversary of the Triumph of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Zócalo of Mexico City. There were more than 5 thousand attendees and they were headed by Governor Rubén Rocha Moya.

Last Saturday afternoon, the head of DIF Sinaloa, Eneyda Rocha, were in the front row of the Sinaloa contingent; the president of Morena in Sinaloa, Merary Villegas; the mayor of Culiacán, Juan de Dios Gámez; the delegate of Federal Programs, Omar López; as well as the secretaries José Luis Zavala and Cuitláhuac González.

Also those who could be seen in photographs were the secretaries Enrique Díaz, of Administration and Finance; Estrella Palacios, from Tourism; María Teresa Guerra, for Women; Alejandro Higuera, private; Javier Gaxiola, Economy; and the head of the governor’s office, Cynthia Gutiérrez.

Diary. Today, at 9:00 a.m., Governor Rubén Rocha Moya will hold his ‘Semanera’ conference. He is pending the details and if he talks about how it went at the celebration of President López Obrador where he was seen very close and was in prison.

At 11:00 a.m. they will give a press conference President of the PRI Sinaloa, Paola Gárate and the general secretary Bernardino Antelo. They will be in the lobby of the State Steering Committee in Culiacán. Last Saturday the dialogue tables passed without pain or glory.

Political Memory. “Do not let yourself be infected, do not give any opinion as your own before seeing if it suits you, better think for yourself”: Georg Christoph Lichtenberg.