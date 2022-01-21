Osorio and Cabal, out in mixed doubles in Australia

Mary Camilia Osorio ended his participation in the Australian Open, falling in the first round of mixed doubles, along with his compatriot Juan Sebastian Cabal.

The Colombians lost to the Australian couple made up of Rodionova and Marc Polmans, with partials 4-6, 6-3 and 10-7.

The Colombian pair had a solid start to take the first set, but the Australians settled into the match better and went on to win.

Osorio says goodbye

Thus ends Osorio’s participation in Australia, with three defeats, adding to this the women’s singles and doubles.

The Colombian had a great experience, especially in her singles match against Naomi Osaka. “Living these experiences help a lot,” he said after losing in the first round.

