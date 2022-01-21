Saturday, January 22, 2022
Osorio and Cabal, out in mixed doubles in Australia

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2022
in Sports
Camila Osorio

María Camila Osorio, at the Australian Open.

María Camila Osorio, at the Australian Open.

The Colombian couple fell in the first round.

Mary Camilia Osorio ended his participation in the Australian Open, falling in the first round of mixed doubles, along with his compatriot Juan Sebastian Cabal.

The Colombians lost to the Australian couple made up of Rodionova and Marc Polmans, with partials 4-6, 6-3 and 10-7.

The Colombian pair had a solid start to take the first set, but the Australians settled into the match better and went on to win.

Osorio says goodbye

Thus ends Osorio’s participation in Australia, with three defeats, adding to this the women’s singles and doubles.

The Colombian had a great experience, especially in her singles match against Naomi Osaka. “Living these experiences help a lot,” he said after losing in the first round.

SPORTS

#Osorio #Cabal #mixed #doubles #Australia

