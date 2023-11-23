December 28 is a very different date for Spaniards and Japanese. While April Fool’s Day is celebrated here with pranks and hidden camera shows on television, the Japanese dedicate that day to tidying up the house to enter the new year on the right foot. The Osoji method, which literally means ‘great cleaning’, is an ancient Japanese tradition that basically consists of getting rid of everything we do not need – both material and spiritual – by focusing our attention on the areas and corners of the home to which we hardly dedicate ourselves. a few minutes the rest of the year such as ceilings, windows, blinds, storage furniture, drawers, lamps…

This ritual, which inspired Marie Kondo herself to develop her famous method of order and cleaning, goes beyond removing dust from the top of the closets or removing the clothes that we no longer wear. The ‘big cleaning’ also includes throwing away all the paperwork accumulated in purses and bags, organizing bills, separating and filing important documents or putting order in that kitchen drawer that has become a kind of a closet over time. black hole in which we accumulate all kinds of useless objects. «In a house you can be cleaning at all hours. But you can do it blindly or have a method to save time and avoid unnecessary efforts,” summarizes professional organizer Pía Nieto.

Everything at hand and away from mobile phones



The Osoji does not allow distractions. In fact, it is advisable to dedicate an entire day to the practice of this ritual, which the Japanese also take personally. For them, entering the new year with pending issues or debts with friends or family is a sign of bad omen. These are the main steps of the Japanese ‘great cleanup’.

Before you start, make sure you have everything you will need on hand: cleaning products, boxes, garbage bags… Time is money and this method does not allow distractions, so “avoid talking on the phone and silence the mobile notifications so they don’t distract you,” they recommend in The Home Academy. The key to effective cleaning is “taking advantage of every minute and not interrupting work,” adds Pía Nieto.

First the kitchen and the bathroom



The next step is to open doors and windows to ventilate the house well. The order in which things are done is also very important in this ritual. You start from the top down and clean thoroughly in a clockwise direction, without forgetting the ceilings and walls: move furniture, remove carpets, empty drawers, cabinets, refrigerator… The vacuum cleaner is the last thing you use. must happen.

At Osoji you don’t improvise either. Create a cleaning plan to be as efficient as possible. The idea is to start and finish one room completely before moving on to the next. The Japanese usually start the ritual in the kitchen and bathroom because they are the most complicated rooms. When getting rid of material things that no longer serve you or that you no longer use, follow the maxim ‘if something new comes in, something old comes out’. By the way, in Japan they also practice Osoji in offices.

The laws and rules of order

Parkinson’s Law



«This law tells us that work expands to fill the time available for it to be completed. That is, the tendency to leave tasks for another time, which is now known as procrastination. The best thing in these cases is to set a date, assign a certain time and commit to doing it,” explains the organizer Leticia Pérez, author of the book ‘Orden your house, your mind and your life’ (Ed. Alienta). For example, tomorrow morning (from 10:00 to 12:00) I am changing my wardrobe.

Carlson’s Law



Uninterrupted work will be less effective and will take longer than work that runs continuously. “If you are cleaning the bathroom or cleaning up the kitchen, focus on that and eliminate all time thieves (social networks, television, sending emails, checking the internet…) to avoid all types of distractions.”

Pareto’s Law



20% of the effort generates 80% of the results or 20% of what you organize and clean will give you 80% of well-being. “Don’t get obsessed with doing more, just do more of what really works,” advises the expert.

Broken windows law



It can be summed up that chaos only attracts more chaos. «When we have a messy drawer, we get lazy and it is much more difficult for us to put things in order than to leave things as they are. On the contrary, if it is organized, we will always want to continue keeping it that well and we will be more careful when it comes to putting things away.

two minute rule



Perform immediately all those tasks that can be solved in less than 120 seconds (pick up a glass from the table, put the towel that is lying in the bathroom in the washing machine, put the shoes back in their place, clean a tomato stain from the countertop…). If we don’t do it this way, the things to do accumulate and in the end we have to dedicate more time and effort.

The one for one rule



‘When something enters the house, something must leave’. This is the maxim by which most professional organizers are guided. «This rule is essential to avoid the accumulation of objects: if we buy a new toy, we should give another one. If we buy a t-shirt, another one would have to come out of our closet to maintain balance,” argues Leticia Pérez.