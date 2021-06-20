After making a mistake at least twice when predicting the total number of deaths from the pandemic and defending herd immunity as a way to contain covid-19, former Minister of Citizenship and Deputy Osmar Terra (MDB-RS) surrendered to the facts and added to the authorities that lamented the more 500 thousand deaths registered in the country.

The milestone was reached on Saturday afternoon (June 19, 2021). Earlier in the evening, the Ministry of Health reported that the total had reached 500,800 victims.

“In this tragic pandemic I lost loved ones and I was in an ICU”, wrote Terra on Twitter, while showing solidarity with those who, like him, have lost relatives and friends. The deputy will be heard by the members of the CPI of Covid on Tuesday (22.jun).

Terra spent 12 days in a hospital in Porto Alegre between November and December 2020. The day after his discharge (Dec.5, 2020), he criticized the WHO (World Health Organization) for being an agency “controlled by the ideological left”. In a Twitter post, he wrote: “I miss the time that the WHO acted based on science”.

Loyal to the government of Jair Bolsonaro and one of the names listed for the succession of Luiz Henrique Mandetta in the Health portfolio last year, Terra accumulated errors in his predictions about the pandemic.

In March 2020, he stated that the total number of deaths from H1N1, the virus that causes swine flu, would be higher than that of covid-19 in the country. This prediction was repeated the following month by president Jair Bolsonaro in an interview with the program “Domingo Espetacular”, from TV Record.

However, on April 17, 2020, the number of deaths caused by the new coronavirus was already 2,141 people, higher than the number reached by the swine group from 2009 to 2010, from 2,098.

Also in April of last year, Terra said that the coronavirus would kill less than the seasonal flu in Rio Grande do Sul. His prediction was overturned by official data three days later.

In February 2021, the former minister wrote an article for the power360 that the covid would only be contained “by another powerful phenomenon of nature: collective or herd immunity”.

In the text, he mentioned his experience in coordinating and monitoring epidemics in his home state to profess: “All pandemics, because they are caused by new viruses, come to an end before vaccines can be developed and used on a large scale.”

The herd immunity thesis was defended not only by Terra but by other government officials. Among them, President Jair Bolsonaro himself, who is careful to avoid lockdowns, confinements and other measures with an impact on the country’s economic activity.

In short, it is the idea that the greater the number of people infected or immunized by vaccines, the lesser the spread of the pandemic.

“The restrictions and lockdowns, which underestimated the contagion power of the virus, did not prevent the 250,000 deaths that have occurred so far in Brazil”, he wrote, without saying that the measures avoided greater chaos than that seen in the country’s public and private health system.

In the article, another prediction of the former minister is yet to be proven or discarded. “It is very likely that long before vaccines are effective against the infection we will already see the epidemic outbreak being ended by herd immunity,” stated.

For the time being, even with the high total of infected people in the country – 17.9 million until Saturday (June 19) -, the 62.7 million vaccinated with the 1st dose and the 24.2 million who have already taken the 2nd dose , the pandemic seems far from over. According to the Health data, the contamination and death curves continue to rise.

continue reading