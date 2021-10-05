the deputy Osmar Terra (MDB-RS) said this Monday (4.Oct.2021) that the covid-19 pandemic will end naturally in Rio de Janeiro because of the “high contagion” of the disease in the municipality. The congressman also criticized the adoption of the health passport by the local City Hall.

Terra is known on social media for erroneous predictions related to the pandemic. On several occasions, declarations by the deputy drew attention for minimizing the seriousness of the crisis, which, according to him, would pass quickly, even without a vaccine.

.mod-newsletter.full .title, .mod-newsletter.full h1 {font-size:18px;text-transform:none;} input.submit{margin-top: 0.2px !important;} .mod-newsletter.full .title small, .mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:16px;}.mod-newsletter .title, .mod-newsletter

h1{font-family:”Prelo”,sans-serif;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=text]{font-size:14px;padding: 10px 7px;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=submit] {padding:9px 0;margin-top:-21px}.mod-newsletter.full {margin:15px 10px; padding:20px 15px 15px; border: 1px solid #d2d2d2; background:transparent; background-color#fff;}.send .container {width:100%;}.content.wp h1, .content.wp h2 .send{margin:0;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1{font-size:15px;}}.box-newsletter__single{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-pack:justify;justify-content:space-between}. box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-direction:column;flex-direction:column;width:70%}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input input[type=text]{width:92%!important;margin-bottom:5px!important}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input label{padding-top:9px!important;font-size:8pt}.box-newsletter__single label.error{padding- top:0!important;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){.mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:14px;}}@media only screen and (max-width: 767px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1 {padding-bottom:11px;}}

Receive the Poder360 newsletter

every day in your email I agree with the terms of the LGPD

In a message addressed to the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Pares (PSD), Earth it says what “it’s possible” that about 80% of the population of Rio already “be naturally immunized” by the coronavirus. He claims that government control over population vaccination is not necessary.

In the city of Rio, places for collective use such as gyms, cinemas, theaters, parks and stadiums only allow entry with proof of immunization.

Next, recall Terra’s predictions about the pandemic: