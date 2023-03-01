The activist Greta Thunberg, a global icon in the fight against the climate crisis, has been detained for a few moments by the Norwegian police this Wednesday morning during protests held in the country’s capital, Oslo.

Sami minority leaders and environmental supporters demanding the removal of wind turbines from reindeer pastures have blocked access to several government buildings in recent days. Thunberg, along with other people who were blocking access to one of the doors of the Ministry of Finance, have been lifted by police officers and taken to another space, moments during which the other protesters chanted slogans.

Norway’s supreme court ruled in 2021 that two wind farms built in Fosen, central Norway, violate the rights of the Sami under international conventions, but the turbines are still running more than 16 months later.

Six weeks ago, in another protest held in Germany against the expansion of an open-pit mine in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Thunberg was also forcibly evicted and carried away by police officers when she was demonstrating in the town. from Lützerath.

