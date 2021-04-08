The Bislett Games in Oslo, a meeting of the Diamond League of athletics scheduled for June 10, has been postponed without a new date due to restrictions arising from the covid-19 pandemic, organizers reported. “In view of the plan to reopen in Norway presented by the Government on April 7, the Bislett Alliance finds it impossible to organize a normal rally on the scheduled date. It will be necessary, at least, a level 3 to have an international competition “, explains the statement.

Organizers estimate that the Bislett Games will not be held until at least the end of June. They handle two main options: that the meeting be held at the beginning of July or leave it for after the Olympic Games in Tokyo, towards the middle of August.

In any case, the Bislett Alliance does not want to repeat the experience of the “Impossible Games”, a very small local rally that was organized in 2020 so as not to lose the continuity of one of the classic meetings of world athletics.