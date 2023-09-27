There are several conclusions that emerge after watching the six episodes of the Norwegian series. Oslo gang members. Firstly, a country, no matter how socially and economically developed it may be, is not free from organized crime: development and mafias, underdevelopment and mafias, poverty and mafias, the underworld as a social constant since the dawn of time.

Secondly, it is still curious that all the criminals in the series are Pakistani immigrants, even though Moaz Ibrahim, the main police officer who pursues them, also has that origin. And thirdly, point out the tireless efforts of Ole Endresen, its creator, screenwriter and director, or that of the platform, Netflix, which shows it, so that viewers learn Norwegian and thus be able to understand the numerous text messages exchanged between police and criminals and who are pleased not to translate. This desire to promote cosmopolitanism is moving.

Conclusions aside, the truth is that Oslo gang members is an entertaining series that distances itself from the very numerous criminal plots with a twist in the script: the police officer who pursues the gangsters has an equally criminal past based on the friendship with whom he is now pursuing, a past that he must hide from his colleagues, girlfriend and superior, something that should not be complicated in a hieratic character who is sparing in words and gestures.

For those who have spent part of their distant youth in film clubs, watching a series in which a thief becomes a policeman who chases thieves is reminiscent of The irrigator watered of the Lumière brothers. And for Wikipedia fans, a fact: the film is from 1895. Nothing new under the sun.

