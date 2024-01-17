Oslo Airport announced on Wednesday the suspension of air traffic at a time when heavy snowfall disrupted transportation throughout Scandinavia.

The airport said in a statement that it will remain closed until 3:30 pm (14:30 GMT).

“Then a new evaluation will be conducted,” the airport announced on social media platforms.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute issued warnings of heavy snow and winds in the area surrounding the capital, Oslo.

Most bus trips were cancelled, while train operator VAI announced that train routes were closed in large areas of eastern Norway.

In neighboring Sweden, heavy snow led to many traffic accidents in the west and south of the country, causing traffic jams on many main roads.

The police said in a statement, “The road surface is very slippery, and the police urge citizens not to go out unless absolutely necessary.”

The National Meteorological Agency in Sweden issued a warning to the capital, Stockholm, of “strong winds accompanied by snow.”