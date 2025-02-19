Oskar Martín has been re -elected as general secretary of UGT Andalucía in the XIII Congress of the Organization, held in Granada. Martín has received the support of 78.34 percent of delegates. He was the only candidate to lead the union in Andalusia, whose general secretariat assumed in June 2023 When Carmen Castilla joined the candidacy of the PSOE of Seville For the Congress of Deputies. Yesterday, on the opening day of Congress, was the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno. Today, to the closure, the Secretary General of UGT, Pepe Álvarez, the second vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, have attended.

Martín has taken advantage of the presence of the second government vice president to launch a direct message: “We encourage you, Yolanda, to continue carrying a flag to strengthen compensation for dismissal and harden its causes; To continue raising the SMI Until that 60 percent of the average salary established by the European Social Charter and, also courage, so that the legal working day is established in those 32 hours that we claim the class union movement. “

“I assure you that, If you are still this braveif you continue to face the real problems of citizenship and workers in this country, the UGT will never abandon you in the fight, “he said.

Struggle

In his speech, Martín has indicated that “we close this congress, with the conviction that we leave more united, more prepared and with more force, for face what is coming“Martín said. He thanked the” struggle “undertaken these years since the union and that has allowed thousands of workers to improve their working conditions stating that they now want to” go further. “

“We want to develop one Institutional Participation Law that guarantees that the voice of the unions does not depend on the will of the government on duty. Let the people give an instrument to improve real life in Andalusia. “

“Because it is true that, today, we have a Agreed labor reform With the union organizations that has recovered rights, which is ending temporality and that has returned ultraactivity to collective bargaining. “” It is true that The SMI, in just seven years, has increased 61 percent“

“We have also advanced with Ertes Covid who safeguard hundreds of thousands of jobs; with the extension of the permission of paternitywith the climatic permits In case of emergencies, with the benefits reform for unemployment and with that first rEDUCTION OF THE DAY Weekly work until 37.5 hours, “has been congratulated.

Youth

Martín has said that “today we face an important challenge, make youth see trade unionism as a space of interest and transformation”, because “the reality is that the precariousness has young face“, being this group that chains temporary contracts; the one that survives in the economy of the platforms,” ​​without rights, without security, without a decent salary “and those who have to choose” between paying the rent or filling the fridge. “

UGT leader Andalusia has advanced in this context the impulse of “a Youth Union Leaders Network In each territory, so that they not only participate but to mark the way “guaranteeing” real spaces of representation for youth in the organs of the union “and making digitalization a tool to reach them, with training, social networks and” campaigns that they speak their language. “

Along with this, he announced a group of Work on artificial intelligence and trade unionism to be “the avant -garde of this transformation so that technology is not used against workers but in favor of their rights.”

The union is also going to “continue fighting the discriminationprejudices and violence against LGTBI people, “according to Garanzatizo Oskar Martín, for whom this Congress has shown that the UGT of Andalusia” is more alive than ever “and list” to lead the future of trade unionism. “