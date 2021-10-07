The Peruvian influencer Osito Lima has been characterized by being in solidarity with the most needy people in Peru by providing them with financial support. A few days ago, the character carried out a large raffle in which he gave away $ 1,000 and in which he had Maria Nuñez, a Venezuelan citizen, as the winner.

Through his Instagram account, he shared Nuñez’s photo and revealed that he was impressed with her life story. In addition, the famous tiktoker said that she will use the money to be able to reconnect with her first-born son, who is in Venezuela.

“I’m very excited! I am happy to inform you that Maria Nuñez is the winner of $ 1,000. In my first draw, he will use the money to meet his 4-year-old son who is in Venezuela , who has not seen two years ago, “he said at the beginning of his post.

Later, the Bear Lima was admired by Maria and did not hesitate to praise her and highlight her effort.

“Meeting Maria has been beautiful. I admire you! You are a brave, beautiful and fighter woman. I learned a lot from you today. Thanks God for everything. Peru and Venezuela forever united ”, he added later.

Osito Lima debuted as a host on the television program ConSalud Peru

The ConSalud Peru magazine premiered in May of this year and was broadcast on Panamericana TV. Also, in this regard, Osito Lima did not comment on his work in driving, but the communicator Daniel Bueno did.

“This program is a new alternative that we offer to the public because we will help with various interviews and opinions from the medical point of view, with great doctors. In addition, we will be traveling all over Peru doing a lot of social help to the people who need it most ”, reads Bueno’s account and where he shines along with the also tiktoker.