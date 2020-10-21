The OSIRIS-REx space probe at a speed of 10 cm per second approached the asteroid Bennu, which is considered potentially dangerous to the Earth (The chances that it may fall on our planet in the next century are estimated at 1 in 2700).

The purpose of the convergence was the implementation of an operation to collect a soil sample, it says in the message on the site National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

It is reported that the operation was carried out in automatic mode, since the signal from the Earth to the probe, located at a distance of about 320 million km, takes 18.5 minutes.

“Soil sampling is in progress” – NASA reported on Twitter on Tuesday at 18:12 US East Coast time (01:12 Kyiv time).

According to the flight program, the rod with a special device for sampling the soil should have touched the surface of the asteroid for only 16 seconds. At this moment, one of the three capsules with nitrogen on the rod ejected a cloud of compressed gas, under the influence of which soil particles about 2 cm in diameter should rise and settle on the inner surface of the device.

The operation is carried out at a pre-selected point, designated “Nightingale” – a crater with a diameter of about 20 meters in the northern part of the asteroid. The diameter of the entire asteroid reaches 500 meters.

How successful the operation was will become known a few hours later. As NASA experts explained, the probe will have to move away from the asteroid and deploy solar panels. After that, the arm of the manipulator with the device for sampling will be brought up to the on-board video camera and it will be possible to determine how much soil was collected.

Experts expect that it will be possible to collect at least 60 grams of soil. If the first attempt to take soil is unsuccessful, the second will be made later. The capsule with the collected soil is planned to be delivered to Earth in 2023.

As you know, the OSIRIS-REx station was launched into space in September 2016 as part of a mission to approach the Bennu asteroid (1999 RQ36) and collect samples from its surface. She reached the celestial body in early December 2018 and took pictures of the entire surface of the asteroid.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that NASA scientists consider “unlikely”, but still possible the fall of the asteroid Apophis to Earth. Such a “meeting” can take place on “Friday the 13th”, or rather, April 13, 2029.

Photo: nasa.gov

