The US probe "Osiris Rex" successfully completed a complex maneuver lasting several hours to take a sample from the asteroid Bennu. "The missile did everything it was supposed to do," said Dante Lauretta, chief scientist of the mission at the US space agency Nasa, on Wednesday night. "I can't believe we managed to do this. It's historical, that's wonderful. "

Whether the sample taken is sufficient will not be known until the next few days after “Osiris Rex” has sent further data to Earth. The NASA scientists hope for around 60 to 2000 grams of dust and debris, which will then be delivered to earth in around three years.

“Osiris Rex” had previously left its place in the orbit of the asteroid and Bennu came within a few meters. Using a kind of robotic arm, she touched the surface of the asteroid for about five seconds, ejecting pressurized nitrogen to stir the surface. After sucking up the sample, the probe moved away from Bennu and made its way back into its orbit.