Ferrari Osimo accident: the causes of the collision are still to be ascertained. One car went off the road, the other broke through the fence of a villa and caught fire

Saturday March 4th South of Osimoin the Marche region, a terrible accident occurred, fortunately without serious consequences, which involved two Ferrari. The clash took place around noon. One of the cars went off the road, the second first broke through the fence of a villa and then, stopped in the garden, caught fire. The two motorists, one Belgian and one Dutch, were taken to the Torrette hospital and are not in danger of dying.

