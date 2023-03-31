Next Sunday, April 2nd, Napoli-Milan in the championship. Wednesday 12, Milan-Naples, quarter-leg of the Champions League. Tuesday 18, Naples-Milan, fourth leg. A spectacular sandwich of passion in 16 days: two slices of Maradona with a San Siro in the middle. It’s not three games, it’s three halves of the same match, because next Sunday’s match in Serie A will have a psychological and tactical impact on the first of the Champions League which will obviously affect the second in terms of qualifying.