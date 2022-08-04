Dries Mertens yesterday he moved everyone through a video greeting shared on Instagram. The Belgian elf with a Neapolitan heart wanted to say goodbye to the people of him who in these 9 years supported and loved him making him the undisputed king. But even great loves often have to say goodbye even if in tears. His companions wanted to pay homage to him by dedicating words of affection to him under the posts. Among them Victor Osimhen striker who benefited from the experience of Dries who acted as a hen in the two shared seasons.