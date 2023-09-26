A very harsh attack by Victor Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, on Napoli creates a rift that does not suggest anything good in the future in blue of the top scorer in the Neapolitan championship championship. “What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is undergoing in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and take any useful initiative to protect,” writes Calenda. The video in question was a parody of the center forward’s mistake from the spot in Bologna. Stuff that goes around among fans, even opponents, and teasing, filming and then deleting from the club’s website only on the platform created in China.