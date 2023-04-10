Optimism is growing at Napoli over the presence of Victor Osimhen for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Milan, scheduled for Wednesday at 21 at San Siro.

The Nigerian forward, as shown in a story on Instagram, trained at Castel Volturno on the day off granted to his team by coach Luciano Spalletti. It’s clearly too early to comment on his presence on the pitch on Wednesday, but the Napoli coach won’t even have Giovanni Simeone at his disposal, the Nigerian centre-forward’s natural replacement.