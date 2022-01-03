It is not the happiest period of his career that he is experiencing Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian footballer has racked up a heavy fracture in the cheekbone remedied against Inter in recent months and, when it seemed he was about to return, the COVID-19 stopped him again. These misadventures have not stopped, however, his particular spirit on social media.

His calm and carefree demeanor not everyone liked it on social media, as you can read in a criticism made by one of his fans on Twitter:

“Your use of social media has recently become alarming. You should use your time more productively.”

The response from the Napoli striker was not long in coming:

“On my page I can post what I like, if you don’t like it block me !!! I post what makes me happy without insulting anyone, I know that everyone doesn’t like me and that’s good, but one thing I don’t tolerate is to come on my page to say shit (I’ll insult you too) “.

January 3, 2022 (change January 3, 2022 | 12:43)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED



#Osimhen #tough #social #media #post #happy #insulting