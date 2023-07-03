The striker spoke to the Nigerian media: “The Scudetto was great, but now I want other titles. People here make you feel loved”
Coveted by half of Europe, with the president De Laurentiis who has also set the price (under 150 million you don’t even sit down at the table to talk), Victor Osimhen releases words of love for Naples and the club. The reflections released to the Nigerian Soccernet portal are not circumstantial and sow clues about the player’s will: “I won one of the most prestigious football titles in the world. And I won with a team that appreciates the little things you do for them. Winning the Scudetto for me it was great. Whatever comes next will still be important for me, like the Champions League, the Coppa Italia and everything else. I’m working really hard to do it, now I’m ‘addicted’ to trophies because the Scudetto is my first cup as a pro. I can’t wait for the new season to start.”
idol
—
On the environment, Victor goes further: “I’ve never seen a crazier city for football than Naples. The Neapolitans show all their love for footballers. And wherever I go, I’m always respected. Children love me, many people admire me, they idolize me wearing my mask. For me there is no better place than this. I’m happy I made the right choice by coming here”. In short, Osimhen has no doubts. And only a rough offer, indispensable for everyone, could possibly change the cards on the table.
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Osimhen #place #Naples #wait #start
Leave a Reply