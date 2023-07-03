Coveted by half of Europe, with the president De Laurentiis who has also set the price (under 150 million you don’t even sit down at the table to talk), Victor Osimhen releases words of love for Naples and the club. The reflections released to the Nigerian Soccernet portal are not circumstantial and sow clues about the player’s will: “I won one of the most prestigious football titles in the world. And I won with a team that appreciates the little things you do for them. Winning the Scudetto for me it was great. Whatever comes next will still be important for me, like the Champions League, the Coppa Italia and everything else. I’m working really hard to do it, now I’m ‘addicted’ to trophies because the Scudetto is my first cup as a pro. I can’t wait for the new season to start.”