Declarations of love that fit perfectly into an environment ready to explode with joy. Victor Osimhen’s mask is that of the superhero engaged in a mission that is about to be accomplished. Since the retirement of the Nigerian national team, the Napoli forward has retraced all the difficulties in terms of injuries that he has experienced since he arrived in Europe. “I had so many physical problems that made me who I am today.

I’ve always believed in myself and knew I’d come back much stronger, making my wishes come true and silencing those who didn’t believe in me. I am happy to wear a mask that protects me and that has somehow become a source of inspiration. I’m also proud of the numbers I’m doing, it’s good for me and for Napoli, we’re in the running to become champions and I’ll give my all to make these dreams come true. The scudetto is becoming a reality” the player said without hiding, in an interview with Elegbete Tv Sports. See also Bassino: "At the beginning of the season I was struggling to ski, now it's another story"

leader — Much of his growth can be attributed to the work done on him by Luciano Spalletti, with whom a fruitful understanding was created. “We have a similar mentality, he doesn’t believe it until it’s done and he conveyed this feeling to the whole dressing room. We train harder and harder, as if we have to save ourselves, and I think that’s our secret. Those like me who have been here for some time, like Mario Rui and Di Lorenzo, are making our teammates understand what we have been through in recent seasons” continued Osimhen.

heat of Naples — The goals, the commitment, the passion he puts into it every time he takes the field have made him one of the idols of the fans, in a season to remember. “The love and support I am receiving is incredible and I will never forget it. I really want to do something extraordinary to reciprocate this affection: I gave the shirt to the boy who was waving the flag with my face. Naples gives different sensations than any other city, when you play here you understand why so many decide to stay there for a long time. I have never seen anything like it in my life. The fans always sing my name, even when I’m wrong, and the only way to repay them is to make them happy on the pitch, making their dream of the Scudetto come true” he concluded. See also Personality, game identity, collective: this Naples is power and beauty

