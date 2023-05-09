“As I was growing up, I always admired the great achievements of so many African legends and His Excellency Mr George Weah is one of them, an icon in world football and also a leader for his people. Someone who has motivated and inspired millions of young talents”, wrote the new Italian champion Osimhen on his social profiles.

“Yesterday, it was a great honor to break his record as the best African scorer in the history of Serie A, an achievement I will always be proud of, Mr. George Weah laid a foundation of excellence for people like me to emulate and his legacy will be remembered forever. I celebrate this milestone with all who have inspired and supported me on this journey.”