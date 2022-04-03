The Nigerian bomber who jumped all week after his commitments with the national team landed this morning in Capodichino with a private flight …
Victor Osimhen landed this morning at 6.58 in Capodichino with a private flight and then went to sleep in his home in Posillipo. The telenovela of the return to Naples of the Nigerian center forward ends, which took place two days later than expected. Osimhen, who is suspended and could not play against Atalanta anyway, missed the whole week after his commitments with the national team. And his delay has become something of a case.
training tomorrow
–
Tomorrow morning in Castel Volturno the attacker is expected by Spalletti and his teammates, who will return from Bergamo in the evening after the match against Atalanta. Victor will carry out a more intense training session with his teammates who will not be busy today at the Gewiss Stadium.
