Victor Osimhen landed this morning at 6.58 in Capodichino with a private flight and then went to sleep in his home in Posillipo. The telenovela of the return to Naples of the Nigerian center forward ends, which took place two days later than expected. Osimhen, who is suspended and could not play against Atalanta anyway, missed the whole week after his commitments with the national team. And his delay has become something of a case.