Psg, Manchester United and Newcastle are also on the Nigerian. Napoli shoots high, and in the meantime works on three possible substitutes

Maurice Nicita

The Premier breaks in on Victor Osimhen and important offers could be made to Naples in the coming days. After the first attempt by Paris Saint-Germain who were ready to offer 100 million, but who were told “no” by Aurelio De Laurentiis who valued the center forward almost double, now England are preparing raises. In short, there are the conditions for a real auction to take place for the Nigerian forward who is now on the international podium with Haaland and Mbappé. With the Norwegian armored by the City and the French who could end up at Real, activating a domino effect that would end up increasing the value of Osimhen himself.

snap liverpool — And here the interest of Jurgen Klopp’s Reds emerges from England. From a technical point of view there is no doubt that the characteristics of Osimhen, fortissimo with his head, and capable of giving depth with his movements, are greatly appreciated by the German who has made a creed of verticality and high aggression. After years of great results, they have suffered a bit this season at Anfield and, despite a good finish, they have only managed one Europa League placement. The investments in the Uruguayan Nuñez and the Dutch Gakpo (a winger also adapted as a first striker) did not work as hoped and the first crunches arrived at Maradona in September, with the heavy 4-1 suffered by Osimhen and his companions. Klopp is looking for a striker who can make a difference to open a new cycle and the club will try to accommodate him. There were the first polls with the agent. Roberto Calenda, for his part, has an open dialogue with president De Laurentiis, who would like to extend the contract with his gunner. A speech that at the moment, given the succession of offers, will be frozen, in harmony. Liverpool know what Napoli’s assessment of the player is, and before coming out in the open they want to consider all aspects. See also Scariolo: "I was missing a European cup. My Virtus is like Inter Milan"

Domino effect — But it’s not just Liverpool who are moving from England. Manchester United need a centre-forward to increase their competitiveness in the Champions League as well. Already last summer (with Cristiano Ronaldo at stake) the powerful Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes tried to bring Osimhen to United. At the moment, while waiting for the transfer of ownership to take place, the management seems more oriented towards choosing Harry Kane. If so, Tottenham would be one of the possible buyers of the Serie A top scorer. And let’s not forget that Newcastle had already tried to sign the Napoli centre-forward in January. Now he is investing in Tonali and the financial Fair Play does not allow him to make big maneuvers, even if he does not lack the economic resources. We’ll see.

watch out for PSG — And speaking of the domino effect, if Mbappé ended up at Real Madrid, after a year and more of back and forth, there is no doubt that the Paris club would immediately seek a sensational shot. At that point, De Laurentiis’ very high request – over 180 million – would no longer appear so crazy. Napoli would by right be among the clubs that have made the highest figures from the sale of a player. If Osimhen left under these conditions, the city would understand and trust its president, who last summer showed that he has clear ideas on how to relaunch the team with respect to a series of important farewells. At the moment the blue club has only gone ahead with scouting and surveys on alternatives. The main suspect to replace the Nigerian, if he leaves, is the Canadian Jonathan David of Lille, who replaced Victor in the French club three years ago. Alternatively, the Danish player from Atalanta Rasmus Hojlund, or the Portuguese player from Udinese Beto. But there is a time for everything. And this early summer is heating up with an auction for Osimhen that will leave many speechless. See also Juan Carlos Pereira is suspended, but could play in the Cup final