The Osimhen case never ends and continues into the night. After the case raised by the Nigerian’s agent for a video posted by Napoli on Tik Tok and removed in which the player believes he was mocked for the missed penalty on the last day of the championship, the attacker’s gesture also activates. Which in 2023 weighs more than many words: Victor has removed all the photos with the Napoli shirt from his Instagram and stopped following the club’s profile.

Osimhen also comes from the gesture of disappointment at the time of substitution in the match against Bologna towards coach Rudi Garcia, with whom he clarified on Monday. The crisis in relations with Napoli has an even more significant weight at this moment in which the contract renewal which the player has been negotiating through his representatives since this summer is not yet in writing: with the current agreement expiring in 2025, a breakup risks being the prelude to a sale, in the summer if not in January.