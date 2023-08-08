Osimhen-Naples, Al-Hilal at 200 million wages

Victor Osimhen hears the sirens sounding incessantly from theSaudi Arabia: L’Al-Hilal – after losing hopes to have Mbappe – he wants the Nigerian striker from Napoli at all costs and has made another raise, putting an offer of 200 million euros on the plate. Not all in one year, it would still be a sensational signing to spread over 4 or 5 seasons (therefore 40-50 in the championship). A figure to turn your head to have it in Riad with Milinkovic-Savic and the old mate Koulibaly. The same money which, if also offered for his transfer, would put Napoli in a position to let him leave, then switching to the 23-year-old Canadian striker from Lille. Jonathan David.

The temptation of Al-Hilal – one step by the way from Piotr Zielinskifor the Polish midfielder 36 million in 3 years and Napoli who with his transfer would attack Teun Koopmainers (but Atalanta does not want to lose the 25-year-old Dutchman: from Bergamo we are talking about 100 million to sell it) – but at the moment it’s only for for Osimhentherefore the Naples for the moment, in the absence of indecent offers, he continues to work on the renewal of the player’s contract, currently linked by a contract until 2025 at 4.5 million net per season.

Aurelio De Laurentiis he is ready to rise to 7 million plus bonuses and according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Neapolitan president would leave the player the amount he will have to renegotiate at the end of the year with the technical sponsor, as well as the promise to let him leave next summer 2024.

