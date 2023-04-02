Victor Osimhen is optimistic about his return and reassures the fans: “It’s nothing serious, but I want to take these 10-12 days off to recover as best I can – he told Tg5 microphones -. Champions? I hope so, but I’ve also made sure and convinced myself that I’ll be there with Milan in the first leg.”

At the finish line for the Scudetto, the Azzurri forward continued: “We are all happy and are giving our best to make our dream come true, because when the season started, few believed in us. We are close to the goal and we can’t wait for our dream to come true”. Victor is very attached to the city and to the fans: “It’s something overwhelming, extraordinary. I’ve never received so much love and I can’t wait to celebrate the Scudetto with them at the stadium and on the streets of Naples.” The last thought of the Nigerian is on racism, also seen by his father: “I don’t think it is something that can be stopped but I will try to use every means at my disposal so that it can be defeated. It’s not nice to be judged on the color of your skin, your face or your body. Parents need to talk to their children and make them understand that it is wrong. I have my white partner as well as many friends and I love them all. All this must stop because it damages many kids psychologically.