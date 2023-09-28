Storm over the Tik Tok video, towards the Osimhen-Naples breakup

At a point of no return. That’s where the love story between Victor Osimhen and the Naples. The storm broke out after the social channels of blue club a hilarious one was posted parody of the error of the striker on the penalty kick against the Bologna.

Too much embarrassment for Osimhen who, reports today Corriere della Sera, he is more than angry firm in his positions. Determined not to ignore the publication of the video on TikTok. The goal against Udinese was not enough, the club’s request for an official apology. The climate is disruptive, on all fronts. And the reasons, is the indiscretion of the Corriere della Serathey go beyond an inappropriate and unpleasant video. There was and still is a desire on his part for a change of scenery.

Why does Osimhen insist? The deductions are different. Relations with Napoli are tense, the renewal of the contract (expires 2025) has not arrived despite a very long negotiation that has begun in retreat in July and never concluded despite there having been a handshake of agreement. What is certain is that between now and the next few months there is only one prospect between Napoli and Osimhen forced, or rather very forced, coexistence. The bomber, continues the Corriere della Serathinks he has given and leaves as soon as possible.

