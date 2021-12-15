Osimhen-Napoli, one of the young people involved in the operation, Luigi Liguori, tells of having been used as a capital gain but never having been to Lille

There Juventus is the team most involved in the investigation of fictitious capital gains, especially with regards to the passage of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, but it is not the only one. Also the Naples ended up in the crosshairs of the Covisoc and in particular for the transfer of Victor Osimhen from Lille in the summer of last year. Today, a new background on the operation was revealed from one of the players involved. The revelation started from Luigi Liguori, a young striker who in 20220 was on loan to Fermana in Series C, whose card had been evaluated 4 million euros but who never moved to France, as well as the third goalkeeper Karnezis and two other promises from the Neapolitan club.

Osimhen-Napoli, Luigi Liguori tells his experience: “Never been to Lille. They ruined my career by using me as a capital gain”

“In June he called me the Naples and he said to me: come to Castel Volturno, we need to talk. My agent and I went, the company offered us two options: I could renew for a year and stay, or agree to go to the Lille and sign for three years, entering the operation Osimhen. What would you have done? I talked to my agent about it and accepted. On 30 June we signed with the Lille. But we never went to Lille. Not even to sign. They sent the contracts to Naples and we signed in Castel Volturno “, declared Liguori in an interview with The Republic. He, Karnezis and the other two young players, after remaining on loan in Italy for another season, refused the transfer to the French club.

“We no longer wanted to go to France, – continues Liguori, today at theHerculaneum in Series D – then they offered us to leave the two-year contract on the table and accept a severance pay. Unfortunately I didn’t know everything. They are not telling you that they wanted to make a capital gain. They only told us: the Lille he wants three young people and we have thought of you. Then over the weeks we discovered everything, but by now we were involved, we could no longer do anything. We often talk to the other two guys involved in the operation and we say to each other: we had a three-year contract. We got burned because of the ‘fault’ of Naples. Because we didn’t know anything “.

The Naples he was also indirectly involved in another investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office on commissions to prosecutors. The investigators have in fact requested documentation to assess the position of Fali Ramadani, attorney of Koulibaly, and the colleague Pietro Chiodi. The charges for the two are of tax offenses, money laundering and self-laundering. The club, on the other hand, is not under investigation but is considered a third party capable of providing useful evidence for the investigation.