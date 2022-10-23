Osimhen at the end of the Roma-Napoli match: “We are difficult to beat. Here is who I dedicate tonight’s winning goal to”

Tense match between Rome and Naples, which are played for three precious points at the Olimpico: the Neapolitans take home the victory with the decisive goal of Victor Osimhen, deployed from the first minute against Mourinho’s Giallorossi. The blue striker stopped by his DAZN colleagues at the end of the match against Mourinho’s Roma comments on the victory of his Napoli and his decisive goal: “Three important points against a tough opponent. Napoli difficult to beat. I dedicate the goal to my daughters, to my partner, to those who stood by me in the difficult weeks in which I was away from the pitch due to an injury. We have to think game after game, I don’t want to think too far ahead“. Spalletti wins his first match against Mourinho, who has something to say about refereeing. Napoli scores their eleventh consecutive victory between the league and the Champions League. Napoli is confirmed at the top of the Serie A standings alone at the end. of a day that saw all its direct competitors win (except for Atalanta, defeated by Sarri’s Lazio).